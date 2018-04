April 25 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International :

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $794.5 MILLION VERSUS $777.7 MILLION

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)