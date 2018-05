May 3 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc :

* SERVICEMASTER APPOINTS REX TIBBENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD

* SERVICEMASTER - SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD IS ON TRACK FOR Q3 EXECUTION, AT WHICH TIME TIBBENS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD BRAND

* SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT