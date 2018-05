May 1 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc :

* SERVICEMASTER DELIVERS SOLID FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS WITH STRONG GROWTH AT AHS AND FSG, AND CONTINUED TRANSFORMATION AT TERMINIX

* Q1 REVENUE $675 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $663 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASING FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE BY $5 MILLION TO BETWEEN $695 MILLION AND $710 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $3.05 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S