BRIEF-ServiceMaster Provides Update On Spin-Off Of American Home Shield

March 26 (Reuters) - ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc :

* SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS

* SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - SPIN-OFF CONTINUES TO BE ON TRACK TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 OF 2018

* SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS - TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER

* SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC - STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD