BRIEF-ServiceNow Inc Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.06

April 25 (Reuters) - ServiceNow Inc:

* SERVICENOW REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES OF $543.3 MILLION IN Q1 2018, REPRESENTING 40% YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH

* QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REVENUE $589.2 MILLION, UP 37 PERCENT

* AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* SEES Q2 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $568 MILLION - $573 MILLION

* SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MILLION - $2,415 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37, REVENUE VIEW $570.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S