BRIEF-Services firm ISS Sees Higher Demand For Cleaning, Aircondition Maintenance, Personal Hygiene After Coronavirus

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ISS CEO JEFF GRAVENHURST SAYS IN INTERVIEW:

* IT WILL TAKE ANOTHER FEW WEEKS TO RESTORE OPERATIONS FULLY AFTER MALWARE ATTACK

* MALWARE ATTACK DID NOT AFFECT COMMUNICATION LINES OR CUSTOMERS; MANAGED TO QUICKLY SHUT DOWN ALL SYSTEMS

* TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY FINANCIAL IMPACT OF MALWARE ATTACK AND CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK; THIS UNCERTAINTY IS REFLECTED IN MORE CONSERVATIVE 2020 GUIDANCE

* CORONAVIRUS HAS RESULTED IN HIGHER DEMAND FOR SERVICES LIKE CLEANING, AIRCONDITION MAINTENANCE, PERSONAL HYGIENE; BUT EXPECTS OUTBREAK TO HURT REVENUE IN ASIA IN Q1 FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)