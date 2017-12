BRIEF-Servicesource International Says Entered Into Settlement & Standstill Agreement With Viex Capital Advisors, Certain Affiliates

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Servicesource International Inc:

* SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL SAYS ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT & STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC & CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES - SEC FILING

* SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL - PER AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO INCLUDE PROPOSAL IN ITS PROXY FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING TO AMEND CO‘S CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

* SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL SAYS TO AMEND CO'S CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION FOR DECLASSIFICATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY Source text: (bit.ly/2luA7t8) Further company coverage: