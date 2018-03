March 5 (Reuters) - Servicesource International Inc :

* SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL SAYS IT WILL BE INCREASING ITS EXISTING FOOTPRINT IN MANILA, PHILIPPINES, & ALSO OPENED OFFICE IN OKINAWA, JAPAN

* SERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL - ‍ WILL BE OPENING SECOND LOCATION IN Q2 2018 IN MANILA​