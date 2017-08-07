BRIEF-ServiceSource Q2 loss per share $0.15

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ServiceSource International Inc

* ServiceSource reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $55 million to $58 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $238 million to $243 million

* Q2 revenue fell 6 percent to $58.3 million

* Sees Q3 revenue of $55 million to $58 million

* ServiceSource International - sees ‍Q3 GAAP net loss of $8.4 million to $10.4 million; sees q3 non-GAAP net income of breakeven to a profit of $2 million​

* Sees 2017 GAAP net loss of $35.2 million to $38.2 million; non-gaap net income of $5 million to $7 million

* ServiceSource International - sees ‍2017 GAAP net loss of $35.2 million to $38.2 million; sees 2017 non-GAAP net income of $5 million to $7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: