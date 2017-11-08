FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ServiceSource reports Q3 loss per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:34 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

BRIEF-ServiceSource reports Q3 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ServiceSource International Inc

* ServiceSource reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $61 million to $64 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $234 million to $237 million

* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $58.1 million

* ServiceSource International Inc sees ‍FY 2017 gaap net loss of $39.5 million to loss of $41.5 million​

* ServiceSource International Inc sees FY 2017 ‍non-gaap net income of $3.5 million to $5.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.