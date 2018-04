BRIEF-Serviceware Q1 Consolidated Earnings Up 6.2 Percent At EUR 1.4 Million

April 27 (Reuters) - Serviceware SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: SERVICEWARE SE LIFTS REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN Q1 2017/2018 - EBIT MARGIN OF AROUND 14 PERCENT

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES LIFTED BY 11 PERCENT TO EUR 12.8 MILLION

* EBIT IN Q1 TOTALED EUR 1.8 MILLION, UP BY 5 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS INCREASED BY 6.2 PERCENT TO EUR 1.4 MILLION

* OUR GROWTH IN Q2 TO DATE ALSO MEANS THAT WE ARE VERY CONFIDENT FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR