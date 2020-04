April 3 (Reuters) - SERVIER:

* SERVIER SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SYMPHOGEN, A LEADING ANTIBODY DISCOVERY COMPANY, TO BOOST ITS ANTIBODY CAPABILITIES AND LEVERAGE ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

* SERVIER - TOTAL AMOUNT OF TRANSACTION WAS NOT DISCLOSED BY EITHER PARTY.