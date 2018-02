Feb 20 (Reuters) - Servision Plc:

* SERVISION - CURRENTLY IN DEFAULT ON AT LEAST ONE OF ITS LOANS AND ANY REFINANCING WILL TAKE SOME TIME AND WILL REQUIRE AGREEMENT OF COMPANY‘S LENDERS

* SERVISION PLC - HAS REQUESTED AN IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION TO TRADING ON AIM OF ITS SHARES PENDING CLARIFICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL POSITION