BRIEF-Servizi Italia FY Net Profit Down At EUR 9.5 Mln

March 13 (Reuters) - Servizi Italia SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 9.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 262.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 250.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.14 PER SHARE

* GROUP’S ACTIVITIES ARE INFLUENCED BY THE GENERAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS OF THE COUNTRIES IN WHICH IT OPERATES

* GROUP ACTIVITIES, AND IN PARTICULAR THOSE OF PARENT COMPANY, ARE INFLUENCED BY EVOLUTION OF CONTINGENT EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION

* MANAGEMENT IS MONITORING SITUATION, THIS IS EXPECTED TO LEAD TO ADDITIONAL FEES TO COPE WITH DIFFERENT COST DYNAMIC COMPARED TO ORDINARY NATURE CURRENT CONTRACT

* EVEN CONSIDERING FORECAST OF AN OVERALL POSITIVE OPERATING MARGIN IN FUTURE, WASH-HIRE SECTOR IN ITALY WILL BE AFFECTED, IN MEDIUM TERM, BY A REDUCTION IN TURNOVER AND OPERATING MARGINS

* GROUP AS A WHOLE WILL BE ABLE TO BENEFIT FROM EFFECTS OF INTERNATIONALIZATION STRATEGY BY CONSOLIDATING POSITIVE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN COUNTRIES WHERE IT OPERATES, PARTICULARLY IN BRAZIL AND TURKEY