BRIEF-Servizi Italia Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 39,000

May 13 (Reuters) - Servizi Italia SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 62.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 39,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MANAGEMENT WILL BE AFFECTED IN MEDIUM TERM BY REDUCTION IN TURNOVER IN DOMESTIC WASH-HIRE SECTOR

* REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT IT CAN EFFICIENTLY MANAGE THE EFFECTS OF THE CURRENT EPIDEMIOLOGICAL CRISIS

* GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO BENEFIT FROM EFFECTS OF INTERNATIONALIZATION STRATEGY BY CONSOLIDATING POSITIVE RESULTS ACHIEVED PARTICULARLY IN BRAZIL AND TURKEY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)