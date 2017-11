Nov 29 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* ANNOUNCES ‍ECHOSTAR 105/SES-11 NOW OPERATIONAL AT 105 DEGREES WEST​

‍ECHOSTAR 105/SES-11 SATELLITE IS NOW FULLY OPERATIONAL AND ABLE TO SERVE VIDEO AND ENTERPRISE MARKETS IN US​