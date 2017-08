BRIEF-SES H1 revenue down 1.5 pct like-for-like

July 28 (Reuters) - SES SA

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1,048.7 MILLION, UP 9.6% OVER PRIOR PERIOD (DOWN 1.5% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

* H1 EBITDA MARGIN 65.5% AND OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN 29.2% (H1 2016: 66.4% AND 31.3% RESPECTIVELY)

* H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SES SHAREHOLDERS OF EUR 275.5 MILLION, UP 21.2% OVER PRIOR PERIOD

* AT END H1 SUBSTANTIAL CONTRACT BACKLOG OF EUR 7.5 BILLION (H1 2016: EUR 7.3 BILLION)

* SES VIDEO GROWTH FOR FY 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE STABLE, IN LINE WITH THE PREVIOUS OUTLOOK

* SES’S EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY STABLE FOR FY 2017 AND FY 2018 AND RISING SLIGHTLY THEREAFTER

* OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE TO MORE THAN 40% IN THE MEDIUM TERM

* 2017 CAPEX NOW EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 120 MILLION LOWER (FROM EUR 810 MILLION TO EUR 690 MILLION), DUE TO CHANGES IN LAUNCH TIMING AND LOWER UNCOMMITTED CAPEX