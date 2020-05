BRIEF-SES Imagotag Expects Q2 Sales Circa 60 Mln Euros

May 26 (Reuters) - SES IMAGOTAG SA:

* Q2 EXPECTED SALES CIRCA EUR60M, FIRMLY UP ON Q1 BUT DOWN VERSUS. Q2 2019

* ON COVID-19: ACTIVITY STILL IMPACTED IN Q2 BY COVID CRISIS, SUBJECT TO VARIATION ACCORDING TO GEOGRAPHIES

* ON COVID-19: PRODUCTION CAPACITY HAS ALSO RETURNED TO NORMAL LEVELS AFTER TWO MONTHS OF SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION

* FOR FY 2020, SES-IMAGOTAG STILL EXPECTS GROWTH IN SALES COMPARED TO 2019, THANKS TO STRONG MOMENTUM IN AMERICAS AND ASIA-PACIFIC

* EXPECTS H1 SALES OF AROUND EUR110-115M (VERSUS. EUR121M IN H1 2019), WITH A RECOVERY IN H2

* ORDERS CONTINUED TO GROW, SHOWING THAT RETAILERS SEE DIGITIZATION OF STORES AS AN INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT STRATEGIC PRIORITY