March 23 (Reuters) - SES IMAGOTAG SA:

* FY EBITDA EUR 10.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 246.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 187.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GROWTH STILL EXPECTED IN 2020 DESPITE THE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS ON THE 1ST HALF DELIVERIES

* ORGANIC GROWTH EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN 2020 DESPITE CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)