Jan 17 (Reuters) - SES IMAGOTAG SA:

* COOP GROUP HAS SELECTED SES-IMAGOTAG’S NEW VUSION RETAIL IOT PLATFORM FOR DEPLOYMENT OF SMART DIGITAL RETAIL LABELS IN ITS STORES

* MAJOR PART OF IMPLEMENTATION WILL BE ACHIEVED BY END OF Q1 2019

* LAUNCH OF A MAJOR ESL ROLL-OUT PROJECT IN SWITZERLAND WITH COOP