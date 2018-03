BRIEF-SES prices 500 million euro 8-year euro bond

March 15 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* TO SELL SENIOR UNSECURED FIXED RATE NOTES DUE IN 2026 FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 500 MILLION (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS URL)

* SES SUCCESSFULLY PRICES EUR 500 MILLION 8-YEAR EURO BOND

* NOTES WILL BEAR A COUPON OF 1.625% PER ANNUM AND WERE PRICED AT 99.34% OF THEIR NOMINAL VALUE

* BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

* SETTLEMENT IS SCHEDULED FOR 22 MARCH 2018 AND APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE FOR THE NOTES TO BE LISTED ON THE LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)