BRIEF-Ses Q1 EBITDA down at 304.4 Million Euros

April 27 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* Q1 REPORTED REVENUE EUR 477.6 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR 540.6 MILLION), DOWN 4.9% AT CONSTANT FX

* Q1 UNDERLYING REVENUE EUR 474.5 MILLION; STABLE YOY AT CONSTANT FX

* Q1 EBITDA MARGIN OF 63.7% (Q1 2017: 66.2%)

* Q1 EBITDA MARGIN OF 64.8% EXCLUDING. EUR 5.0 MILLION RESTRUCTURING PROVISION

* Q1 PROFIT ATTRIB. TO OWNERS OF PARENT EUR 98.2 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR 128.4 MILLION)

* Q1 UNDERLYING REVENUE FOR SES VIDEO DOWN 3.6% (EUR 321.5 MILLION); SES NETWORKS UP 8.5% (EUR 153.0 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA OF 304.4 MILLION (Q1 2017: EUR 357.6 MILLION)

* CURRENT FINANCIAL OUTLOOK, AS PRESENTED IN FEB. 2018, REMAINS UNCHANGED

* OUTLOOK UPDATE WILL BE PROVIDED WITH H1 RESULTS, FOLLOWING INTERNAL REVIEW BY INCOMING CEO AND CFO

* FULLY PROTECTED CONTRACT BACKLOG AT END Q1 AT EUR 7.2 BILLION (Q1 2017: EUR 7.2 BILLION AT CONSTANT FX)

* Q1 CONSENSUS COMPILED FOR CO: TOTAL REVENUE EUR 463.1 MILLION; EBITDA EUR 287.8 MILLION; NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 63.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)