BRIEF-SES Q3 EBITDA down at 307.5 million euros

Oct 27 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 478.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 533.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT SEPT. 30, CO‘S FULLY PROTECTED CONTRACT BACKLOG EUR 7.5 BILLION VERSUS EUR 8.0 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT EUR ‍​119.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 596.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA EUR ‍​307.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 361.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR FY 2017, NOW ANTICIPATES MODERATE DECLINE IN FIXED DATA, COMPARED TO DECLINE OF 20% IN FY 2016

* SES’S EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH THE YTD 2017 LEVEL

* SES VIDEO IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY IN FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)