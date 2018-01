Jan 26 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* SES-14 IN GOOD HEALTH AND ON TRACK DESPITE LAUNCH ANOMALY

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY ESTABLISHED A TELEMETRY AND TELECOMMAND CONNECTION TO ITS SES-14 SPACECRAFT

* IS SETTING UP A NEW ORBIT RAISING PLAN NOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)