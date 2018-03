March 14 (Reuters) - SESA SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR 992.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 945.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 20.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN Q4 TO MAINTAIN AIM OF CARRYING ON GROWTH IN TURNOVER AND PROFITABILITY OF FIRST 9 MONTHS

* EXTERNAL GROWTH REMAINS A STRATEGIC LEVER THAT MAY BE ONCE AGAIN USED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)