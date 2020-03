March 12 (Reuters) - SeSa SpA:

* 9-MONTHS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 28.7 MILLION

* 9-MONTHS REVENUE EUR 1.34 BILLION, UP 17.3% YEAR/YEAR

* GROUP TO STRENGTHEN PRIMARY SUPPORT ROLE IN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF COUNTRY, ITS CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS DURING COVID VIRUS' CRISIS, PURSUING POLICIES AIMED AT SUSTAINABILITY FOR BENEFIT OF ALL STAKEHOLDERS