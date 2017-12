Dec 19 (Reuters) - SESA SPA:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME EUR 564.9 MILLION (+1.7% VERSUS EUR 555.2 MILLION AT 31 OCT 2016)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 12.4 MILLION (+11.1% VERSUS EUR 11.2 MILLION AT 31 OCT 2016)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP EUR 10.9 MILLION (+2.5% VERSUS EUR 10.6 MILLION AT 31 OCT 2016)

* EXTERNAL GROWTH REMAINS A DEVELOPMENT LEVER THAT MAY BE ONCE AGAIN USED