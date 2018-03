March 29 (Reuters) - SESA SPA:

* VAR GROUP ACQUIRES FROM INFRACOM ITALIA THE PANTHERA SOFTWARE COMPANY BRANCH

* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT WITH INFRACOM FOR PURCHASE OF THE ERP PANTHERA SOFTWARE COMPANY BRANCH

* PRICE OF THE TRANSACTION IS FULLY COVERED BY THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL RESOURCES