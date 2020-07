July 6 (Reuters) - Sesen Bio Inc:

* SESEN BIO INC - ON JULY 3, RECEIVED A PRODUCT-SPECIFIC PEDIATRIC WAIVER FROM THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR VICINEUM

* SESEN BIO - PIP WAIVER FROM THE EMA APPLIES TO VICINEUM ACROSS ALL SUBSETS OF THE PEDIATRIC POPULATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA

* SESEN BIO - PIP WAIVER FROM THE EMA APPLIES TO VICINEUM ACROSS ALL SUBSETS OF THE PEDIATRIC POPULATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA

* SESEN BIO - PIP WAIVER IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2021, WITH POTENTIAL APPROVAL ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2022.