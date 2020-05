May 11 (Reuters) - Sesen Bio Inc:

* SESEN BIO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND MEANINGFUL PROGRESS TOWARDS DEMONSTRATING ANALYTICAL COMPARABILITY

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.09 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO COMPLETE VICINIUM BLA SUBMISSION IN SECOND HALF

* DOES NOT EXPECT ANY IMPACT TO MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES OR REGULATORY PROCESSES RELATED TO VICINIUM DUE TO COVID-19.