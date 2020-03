March 16 (Reuters) - Sesen Bio Inc:

* SESEN BIO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.08 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ON TRACK TO COMPLETE VICINIUM BLA SUBMISSION IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 WITH POTENTIAL APPROVAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $48.1 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, COMPARED TO $50.4 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018