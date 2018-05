May 21 (Reuters) - Sesen Bio Inc:

* PHASE 3 REGISTRATION TRIAL FOR NON-MUSCLE INVASIVE BLADDER CANCER ACHIEVES 42% COMPLETE RESPONSE RATE AT THREE MONTHS IN CARCINOMA IN SITU PATIENTS

* TO DATE, VICINIUM HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED IN VISTA TRIAL

Reports Positive, Three-Month Data From VISTA Trial of Vicinium In High-Grade NMIBC