BRIEF-Sesen Bio Reports Positive Interactions With EMA On Regulatory Pathway For Vicinium

May 7 (Reuters) - Sesen Bio Inc:

* SESEN BIO REPORTS POSITIVE INTERACTIONS WITH EMA ON REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR VICINIUM®

* SESEN BIO INC - NO ADDITIONAL CLINICAL TRIALS WERE REQUESTED BY CHMP FOR SUBMISSION OF VICINIUM MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION

* SESEN BIO INC - ANTICIPATED SUBMISSION OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION IN EARLY 2021

* SESEN BIO INC - BASED ON GUIDANCE RECEIVED, COMPANY EXPECTS TO SUBMIT MAA FOR VICINIUM TO EMA IN EARLY 2021