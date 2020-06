June 18 (Reuters) - Sesen Bio Inc:

* SESEN BIO - ON JUNE 17, U.S. FDA CONDITIONALLY ACCEPTED PROPRIETARY BRAND NAME VICINEUM FOR CO’S PRODUCT CANDIDATE OPORTUZUMAB MONATOX

* SESEN BIO - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE VICINEUM BLA SUBMISSION IN H2 2020, ANTICIPATES POTENTIAL APPROVAL H1 2021

* SESEN BIO - BASED ON FDA FEEDBACK, CO WITHDREW PREVIOUSLY SUBMITTED PROPOSED BRAND NAME, VICINIUM, FROM CONSIDERATION