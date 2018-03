BRIEF-Seven Generations Delivers $1.23 Bln Of Funds From Operations In 2017, Up 66 pct

March 14 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd:

* SEVEN GENERATIONS DELIVERS $1.23 BILLION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS IN 2017, UP 66%

* QTRLY REVENUE $615.1 MILLION VERSUS $262.2 MILLION

* PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS ON TRACK AT 200,000 BOE/D TO 210,000 BOE/D

* 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT BUDGET REMAINS BETWEEN $1.675 BILLION AND $1.775 BILLION

* SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - SEES PRODUCTION IN H1 2018 TO AVERAGE 190,000 BOE/D TO 200,000 BOE/D, WITH Q1 PRODUCTION TO BE LOWEST 2018 QTRLY LEVEL

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.29 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S