BRIEF-Seven Generations Delivers $381 Mln Of Funds From Operations In First Quarter Of 2018

May 3 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd:

* SEVEN GENERATIONS DELIVERS $381 MILLION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $1.05

* SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD - QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION 187.7 MBOE/D VERSUS 153.1 MBOE/D

* SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD - QTRLY REVENUE $648.5 MILLION VERSUS $629.8 MILLION

* SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD - SEES REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK FOR FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS OF $1,600 - $1,675 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: