FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 FFO up 36%
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 FFO up 36%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seven Generations Energy Ltd:

* Seven generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share

* Q2 production was 165,200 Boe/D, 41 percent increase compared to one year earlier

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd says intends to complete a $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion capital investment program in 2017

* Q2 funds from operations were 73 cents per share

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd says 2017 production guidance is 175,000 to 180,000 boe/d, 55 to 60 percent of which is expected to be composed of liquids Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.