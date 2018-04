April 27 (Reuters) - SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG:

* FY SALES GROWTH OF 12.8 PERCENT TO EUR 93.3 MILLION IN 2017 (2016: EUR 82.7 MILLION))

* FY POSITIVE CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EUR 0.4 MILLION (2016: EUR -2.1 MILLION)

* FOR 2018, THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG EXPECTS SALES OF AROUND EUR 100 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EBIT AND A POSITIVE ANNUAL RESULT