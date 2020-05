May 12 (Reuters) - SEVEN PRINCIPLES AG:

* FY GROUP SALES 2019 AT EUR 90.5 MILLION

* FY LOSS AT EUR -3.4 MILLION

* FOR 2020, SEVEN PRINCIPLES PLANS TO CONTINUE CONSOLIDATION STRATEGY DECIDED IN 2019

* OUTLOOK 2020: PLANS SUCCESSFUL CONTINUATION OF THE 2019 CONSOLIDATION STRATEGY

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS FURTHER CONSOLIDATION OF THE SALES REDUCTION WITH IMPROVED OPERATING RESULTS