FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seven Stars Cloud announces 2 new separate JV partnerships
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Seven Stars Cloud announces 2 new separate JV partnerships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc

* Seven Stars Cloud announces 2 new separate JV partnerships

* Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc - JV will integrate and gradually move certain segments of their operations towards SSC’s VPaaS in early 2018​

* Seven Stars Cloud - ‍One JV partnership is with Ocasia Group Holdings which is engaged in trading of physical crude oil, fuel oil, refined oil products​

* Seven Stars Cloud - Other JV partnership ‍is with Beijing Urban Construction Holding materials industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.