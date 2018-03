March 30 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - ‍SSC ESTIMATES THAT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY WILL GENERATE $280 MILLION IN REVENUE AND $35 MILLION IN EBITDA​