April 12 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - APPOINTED FINANCE DIRECTOR JASON WU AS INTERIM CFO AFTER FORMER CFO SIMON WANG RESIGNED EFFECTIVE APRIL 6

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - COMPANY HAS ENGAGED AN EXECUTIVE RECRUITING FIRM TO HELP LEAD ACTIVE CFO SEARCH PROCESS