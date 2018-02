Feb 23 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD ANTICIPATED TO ACHIEVE RECORD REVENUES IN 2017 AND PROVIDES 2018 FISCAL YEAR REVENUE AND EBITDA GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $125 MILLION TO $144 MILLION

* ESTIMATES THAT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018, WILL GENERATE $280 MILLION IN REVENUE AND $35 MILLION IN EBITDA