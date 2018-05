May 23 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD PROVIDES UPDATE ON LAUNCH OF DIGITAL OIL ASSET INDEX (“DOAI”)

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD - INTENDS TO LAUNCH 3-4 ADDITIONAL COMMODITY MARKET RELATED INDEX PRODUCTS & AT LEAST 1 CURRENCY MARKET RELATED INDEX PRODUCT, IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: