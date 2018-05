May 15 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 461 PERCENT TO $186 MILLION

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD - WILL BE MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF $280 MILLION IN REVENUE AND $35 MILLION IN EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)