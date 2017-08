Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc

* Seven Stars Cloud reports Q2 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Q2 revenue $43.3 million versus $1.5 million

* Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc - ‍Reiterates FY revenue guidance of $300 million​

* Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc - ‍Announces 2 new joint ventures​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: