BRIEF-Seven Stars Cloud reports Q3 loss per share $0.05
November 13, 2017 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Seven Stars Cloud reports Q3 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc

* Seven Stars Cloud Reports Q3 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc - ‍Revenue for Q3 2017 was $30.2 million as compared to $1.6 million for same period in 2016​

* Seven Stars Cloud Group - ‍Ocasia is guaranteeing a minimum of $500 million worth of sales volume to JV partnership from Dec 1 until Dec 31, 2018​

* Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc - ‍Increase in Q3 revenue was mainly due to new business line acquired in January 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
