BRIEF-Seven Stars Cloud To Raise $40 Mln In Strategic Private Placement

March 22 (Reuters) - Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc:

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD TO RAISE AN AGGREGATE OF $40 MILLION USD IN STRATEGIC PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM GT DOLLAR

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP - GTD WILL RECEIVE 13.8 MILLION SHARES OF SSC FOR $25.1 MILLION

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - GTD HAS AGREED TO FUND $25.1 MILLION AS PER DEAL ON OR BEFORE MARCH 31, 2018

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD - SHALL ISSUE TO GTD TWO PROMISSORY NOTES, ONE FOR $10 MILLION AND ONE FOR $4.9 MILLION

* SEVEN STARS CLOUD GROUP INC - SSC AND GTD INTEND TO ENTER INTO A PARTNERSHIP