March 24 (Reuters) - Seven West Media Ltd:

* WITHDRAWAL OF FY20 GUIDANCE

* LOCAL PRODUCTIONS ARE FACING CHALLENGES WITH TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND COVID-19 ISSUES

* WITHDRAWS FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE DUE TO FALL IN AD MARKET ACTIVITY, AND SUSPENSION/POSTPONEMENT OF PRODUCTIONS AND EVENTS

* OLYMPIC POSTPONEMENTS LIKELY TO RESULT IN RIGHTS PAYMENTS BEING PUSHED BACK TO REFLECT REVISED SCHEDULING