BRIEF-Seven West Media Signs Six-year Deal With Cricket Australia

April 13 (Reuters) - Seven West Media Ltd:

* SWM ACQUIRES FREE-TO-AIR CRICKET RIGHTS

* ANNUAL CASH RIGHTS COST IS $75 MILLION PER ANNUM OVER SIX YEARS

* DEAL RUNS FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2024, INCLUDES DOMESTIC FREE-TO-AIR BROADCAST RIGHTS TO 43 OF 59 BIG BASH LEAGUE MATCHES

* AGREEMENT ENSURES WE RETAIN ALL FTA CRICKET REVENUES, WITH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER COSTS

* DEAL, WHICH RUNS FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2024, ALSO INCLUDES ALL HOME INTERNATIONAL TESTS, INCLUDING 2021-22 HOME ASHES SERIES